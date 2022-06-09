Sign up
Photo 1252
Mimosa Dreams
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
– C.S. Lewis
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1525
photos
163
followers
155
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
7th June 2022 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
bokeh
,
mimosa
moni kozi
ace
Oh, those colours!
June 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
One of my favorite blooms! Like little feathery fans.
June 9th, 2022
