Photo 1257
Bluffs
"Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries."
--Jimmy Carter
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1531
photos
162
followers
155
following
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th June 2022 10:46am
trees
sandstone
bluffs
tennesse
pogue creek canyon overlook trail
moni kozi
ace
Wonderfully majestic view
June 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Super shot! I'll bet the climbers love that place.
June 16th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Super shot & it’s pretty much a half & half!
June 16th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice pov and capture.
June 16th, 2022
