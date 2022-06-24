Sign up
Photo 1266
Sugar's Buddy
Sugar loved hiking with Stephen... he was in the lead position in our hiking group at the Big South Fork National Recreation Area. This was on the John Litton trail.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
1540
photos
162
followers
155
following
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th June 2022 8:52am
Tags
dog
,
buddy
,
sugar
,
hiking
,
great-pyrenees
Danette Thompson
ace
What a cutie. Love the shot.
June 25th, 2022
