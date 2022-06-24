Previous
Sugar's Buddy by kvphoto
Photo 1266

Sugar's Buddy

Sugar loved hiking with Stephen... he was in the lead position in our hiking group at the Big South Fork National Recreation Area. This was on the John Litton trail.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
What a cutie. Love the shot.
June 25th, 2022  
