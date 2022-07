Popular Perch

The butterfly house at Smith Gilbert Gardens opened on July 1st and as we were walking out the door to go visit a thunderstorm struck... we ended up waiting until the next day to visit. I'll be sharing some of the photos from that visit for the next week asI finally had a chance to look at these shots and select a few to edit & share.



The butterfly on top of the thistle is a julia heliconian and the docent said they didn't know where they came from... the monarchs were brought in and released.