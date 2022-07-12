Sign up
Photo 1284
Monarch
“Happiness is like a butterfly, the more you chase it, the more it will evade you, but if you notice the other things around you, it will gently come and sit on your shoulder.”
– Henry David Thoreau
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
1558
photos
164
followers
156
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
2nd July 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
gilbert
,
gardens”
,
“smith
,
“kennesaw
,
georgia”
Kim
ace
Such a pretty splash of color in this lovely setting!
July 12th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Always pretty. Nice saying too!
July 12th, 2022
