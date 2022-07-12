Previous
Monarch by kvphoto
Monarch

“Happiness is like a butterfly, the more you chase it, the more it will evade you, but if you notice the other things around you, it will gently come and sit on your shoulder.”

– Henry David Thoreau
Kim ace
Such a pretty splash of color in this lovely setting!
July 12th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Always pretty. Nice saying too!
July 12th, 2022  
