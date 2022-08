Mountain Light

When I look at this image I think of a photographer who has inspired me… Galen Rowell. He was a mountain climber and later a photographer… he and his wife died in a plane crash in 2002. If you haven’t seen any of his images take a look: https://www.outdoorphotographer.com/on-location/featured-stories/lessons-learned-from-galen-rowell/ I’m not going to be posting for a few days since I am heading up to the North Georgia mountains for some trout fishing on the Tallulah River.