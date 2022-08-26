Sign up
Photo 1330
Racing Through the Gorge
“A river cuts through rock, not because of its power, but because of its persistence.”
– Jim Watkins
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1604
photos
161
followers
156
following
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd August 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
river
,
waterfall
,
georgia
,
river”
,
gorge”
,
“tallulah
Mags
ace
The water looks so refreshing!
August 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, water is so powerful!
August 26th, 2022
