Photo 1329
Looking Into the Gorge
Curiosity has its own reason for existence. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality... Never lose a holy curiosity.
— Albert Einstein
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1603
photos
162
followers
157
following
364% complete
View this month »
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd August 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
georgia
,
gorge”
,
“tallulah
