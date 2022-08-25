Previous
Looking Into the Gorge by kvphoto
Photo 1329

Looking Into the Gorge

Curiosity has its own reason for existence. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality... Never lose a holy curiosity.

— Albert Einstein
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

