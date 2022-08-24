Sign up
Photo 1328
Powerful Forces
The waters of the Tallulah River exhibit powerful forces as it rushes through the gorge.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1602
photos
162
followers
157
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd August 2022 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
georgia
,
movement
,
tallulah gorge
Mags
ace
Wow! Love the rushing water you captured.
August 24th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
So much power there.
August 24th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yikes, no swimming for me in that water.
August 24th, 2022
