Sunrise at Black Rock Mountain State Park by kvphoto
Sunrise at Black Rock Mountain State Park

“You can’t move mountains by whispering at them.”

– Pink
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Pam ace
Beautiful!
September 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
How gorgeous! You can't move them by yelling at them either. =)
September 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful layers.
September 1st, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful and so peaceful.
September 1st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous view you got there!
September 1st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous ❤️
September 1st, 2022  
Babs ace
Fabulous scene and colours. fav.
September 1st, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful
September 1st, 2022  
