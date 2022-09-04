Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1339
Color Change
“Anyone can love a rose, but it takes a lot to love a leaf. It’s ordinary to love the beautiful, but it’s beautiful to love the ordinary.”
- MJ Korvan
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1614
photos
160
followers
155
following
366% complete
View this month »
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Latest from all albums
275
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st August 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
red top mountain state park
,
allatoona lake
,
iron hill trail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close