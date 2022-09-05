Previous
Next
Looking Up by kvphoto
Photo 1340

Looking Up

“We all live under the same sky, but we don’t all have the same horizon.”

– Konrad Adenauer
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh, what a beautiful colourful sight! And such a variety of leaves. And they all have their own place under that blue sky.
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise