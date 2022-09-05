Sign up
Photo 1340
Looking Up
“We all live under the same sky, but we don’t all have the same horizon.”
– Konrad Adenauer
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1615
photos
160
followers
155
following
367% complete
View this month »
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st August 2022 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
leaves
,
seasons
moni kozi
ace
Oh, what a beautiful colourful sight! And such a variety of leaves. And they all have their own place under that blue sky.
September 5th, 2022
