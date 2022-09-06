Previous
Looking Down by kvphoto
Photo 1341

Looking Down

“In every change, in every falling leaf there is some pain, some beauty. And that’s the way new leaves grow.”

— Amit Ray
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Pam ace
The lighting is superb. I love that quote!
September 6th, 2022  
