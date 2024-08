Sunday, October 24, 2022. (No need to comment--- I am filling in my main calendar from my Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Backpacking trip.A little about this image... this is Sam and she was completing the Arizona Trail on her bicycle. She chose a route throught he Grand Canyon that did not allow bicycle riding... so she was packing her bike through the canyon. Sam was comfortable completing this trek on her own.If you are interested in reading about my hike on the 4th day of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip you can find that post here: https://365project.org/kvphoto/traveloguse/2022-10-24