Photo 1389
Looking Up
I was mesmerized the entire time I toured Antelope Canyon. The light was soft and sinuous… even though there were people everywhere I always had a view looking up.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
1
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
Tags
sky
,
tour
,
arizona
,
canyon”
,
“antelope
Merrelyn
ace
Wow, the colours, shapes and textures of the rocks are fabulous.
November 4th, 2022
