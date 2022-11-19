Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1408
Little Bits of Color
"“The tints of autumn…a mighty flower garden blossoming under the spell of the enchanter, frost.”
— John Greenleaf Whittier
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1718
photos
159
followers
157
following
385% complete
View this month »
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th November 2022 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
coneflower
,
colororange
Bill Ososki
Nice combination of elements, colors and textures
November 19th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous
November 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close