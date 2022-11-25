Previous
Railing lights by kvphoto
Photo 1414

Railing lights

"Oh Christmas lights keep shining on."

— Coldplay, "Christmas Lights"
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
388% complete

gloria jones ace
Colorful!
November 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love Coldplay but this is a new one for me. Will have to check it out.
November 29th, 2022  
Kate ace
Fabulous
November 29th, 2022  
