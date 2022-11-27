Previous
Red Maple Leaves by kvphoto
Red Maple Leaves

Our Japanese Red Maple is still dressed in its finest reds and the morning light dances in its leaves.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
November 29th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful color and light
November 29th, 2022  
