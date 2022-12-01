Previous
Next
Autumn Glory by kvphoto
Photo 1420

Autumn Glory

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.”

— Jim Bishop
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise