Photo 1421
Up the Trunk
“As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see.”
– Vincent Van Gogh
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1731
photos
160
followers
156
following
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th November 2022 9:36am
Tags
tree
,
color
,
autum
Corinne C
ace
Great POV
December 3rd, 2022
