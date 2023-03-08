Previous
Framing the Moonrise by kvphoto
Photo 1518

Framing the Moonrise

"The night walked down the sky with the moon in her hand."

--Frederic Lawrence Knowles--photographed on 3/6.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful softness
March 8th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love your composition and the simplicity of this image! Fav
March 8th, 2023  
