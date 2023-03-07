Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1517
Moonrise on Allatoona Lake
"The moon is a friend for the lonesome to talk to."
--Carl Sandburg--photographed on 3/6.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
6th March 2023 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moonrise
,
allatoona lake
Heather
ace
So beautiful- so peaceful! Fav
March 8th, 2023
