Photo 1545
Spanish Bluebell
If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.
—Laura Ingalls Wilder
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1862
photos
150
followers
149
following
424% complete
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th April 2023 1:11pm
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
spanish bluebell
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
kennesaw georgia
