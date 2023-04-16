Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1557
Leaf on a Ledge
"Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects."
--Dalai Lama--I'm home for the weekend doing laundry & packing to return to the Smokies for my week long photo workshop. This shot was taken below Spruce Flats Falls on 4/12.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1870
photos
149
followers
148
following
426% complete
View this month »
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th April 2023 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
leaf
,
ripples
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close