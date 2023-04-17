Sign up
Photo 1558
Trillium Closeup
This tiny flower was hanging down and I had to get down in the dirt to shoot up to capture the shot.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1871
photos
149
followers
148
following
426% complete
View this month »
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th April 2023 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
trillium
,
great smoky mountain national park
Corinne C
ace
Great focus, splendid shot!
April 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov and the close focus.
April 18th, 2023
