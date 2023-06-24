Sign up
Photo 1626
Shasta Daisy
As I began shooting this image of the daisy a bee landed… the bee was out of focus and I used the AI feature of photoshop beta to replace the bee with a similar bee.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1941
photos
145
followers
142
following
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st June 2023 1:48pm
Privacy
Tags
bee
,
daisy
,
“photoshop
,
beta”
,
“generative
,
fill”
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous closeup.
June 24th, 2023
