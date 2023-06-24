Previous
Shasta Daisy by kvphoto
Photo 1626

Shasta Daisy

As I began shooting this image of the daisy a bee landed… the bee was out of focus and I used the AI feature of photoshop beta to replace the bee with a similar bee.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous closeup.
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise