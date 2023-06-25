Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1627
Cheerful
“Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. And if things don't work out, just take another shot.”
—Ziad K. Abdelnour
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1942
photos
145
followers
142
following
445% complete
View this month »
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th June 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
bloom
,
raindrops
,
phlox
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty with the water droplets.
June 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Beautifully captured!
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close