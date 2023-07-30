Sign up
Previous
Photo 1662
Gratitude
“Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”
—Melody Beattie
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
4
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1977
photos
144
followers
141
following
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th July 2023 10:42am
butterfly
,
gratitude
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous photo - perfect quote to start my new day
July 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture and quote.
July 30th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful capture and quote.
July 30th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2023
