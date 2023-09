Magical Rockies

On day 4... the final day of my Rocky Mountain backpacking trip we hiked by so many gorgeous places... scenes of unbelievable beauty. I was awestruck. This shot was taken at Loch Vale Lake from the trail around the lake. Loch Vale was the only one of the five lakes that I had already seen... soon to come was Lake Haiyaha (unusual green color), Dream Lake, Emerald Lake, and Nymph Lake.