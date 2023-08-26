Previous
Cow Moose on Fishercap Lake by kvphoto
Cow Moose on Fishercap Lake

I was so excited to watch this creature feeding... she kept dipping her head underneath the water and coming back up with water dripping everywhere.
26th August 2023

KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
