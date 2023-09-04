Previous
Heavenly Sky by kvphoto
Photo 1696

Heavenly Sky

"Practice kindness all day to everybody and you will realize you're already in heaven now."

--Jack Kerouac--comments not necessary... filling in my calendar. This shot was taken on 9/1 at Badlands NP just after sunrise.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love the light behind the clouds!
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful cloudscape.
October 1st, 2023  
