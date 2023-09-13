Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1696
The Road Home
"A house is made with walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2011
photos
142
followers
140
following
464% complete
View this month »
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
12th September 2023 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
home
,
georgia
,
drone
,
dji mavic air 2
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view and so true.
September 13th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very very nice
September 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Very true! A great view!
September 13th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
An amazing Birdseye view!
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close