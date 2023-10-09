Comfortable Campsite

Previous
I was much more comfortable during my 2nd solo overnight adventure. My campsite was by Widow’s Creek at Stone Mountain State Park in North Carolina. The sound of the creek lulled me to sleep. I’m feeling much more comfortable with solo backpacking.
Mags ace
You are a very brave woman! I couldn't do it alone.
October 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks a nice spot.
October 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely area but to do it alone sorry not for me
October 10th, 2023  
