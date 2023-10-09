Sign up
Previous
Photo 1731
Comfortable Campsite
I was much more comfortable during my 2nd solo overnight adventure. My campsite was by Widow’s Creek at Stone Mountain State Park in North Carolina. The sound of the creek lulled me to sleep. I’m feeling much more comfortable with solo backpacking.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Photo Details
Tags
tent
,
comfortable
,
backpack
,
oct23words
Mags
ace
You are a very brave woman! I couldn't do it alone.
October 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks a nice spot.
October 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely area but to do it alone sorry not for me
October 10th, 2023
