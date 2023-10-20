Sign up
Photo 1742
Withered
"Dirty, stained, withered, broken things seem beautiful to me."
--Yohji Yamamoto
20th October 2023
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2058
photos
145
followers
140
following
477% complete
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th October 2023 10:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
monochrome
,
withered
,
oct23words
Kate
ace
Awesome macro
October 20th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Love this on black
October 20th, 2023
