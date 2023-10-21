Sign up
Previous
Photo 1743
Leafy
"Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful."
--William Stafford
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2059
photos
145
followers
140
following
477% complete
View this month »
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st October 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
seasons
,
leafy
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful light on this Fall leaves
October 21st, 2023
Heather
ace
Beautiful colours and light! Fav
October 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice light
October 21st, 2023
