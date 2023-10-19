Sign up
Previous
Photo 1741
Nebulous
The lake across the street makes me think of a starry sky... yet it is hazy, unclear... somewhat dirty/oily looking... yet sort of beautiful in an artsy way.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2057
photos
144
followers
140
following
476% complete
View this month »
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
17th October 2023 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
nebulous
,
oct23words
Krista Marson
ace
Natural or man-made?
October 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
October 18th, 2023
