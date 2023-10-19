Previous
Nebulous

The lake across the street makes me think of a starry sky... yet it is hazy, unclear... somewhat dirty/oily looking... yet sort of beautiful in an artsy way.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Krista Marson ace
Natural or man-made?
October 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
October 18th, 2023  
