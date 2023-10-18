Previous
Sticky by kvphoto
Photo 1740

Sticky

"It's not that photography recaptures the world you have been in; more that it creates a new one: photographs are like Post-It Notes reminding us of the deep architectonic forms of space and thought."

--Luke Davies
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Joan Robillard ace
How did we ever get along with out these. I even have digital sticky paper on my desktop.
October 18th, 2023  
