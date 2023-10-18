Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1740
Sticky
"It's not that photography recaptures the world you have been in; more that it creates a new one: photographs are like Post-It Notes reminding us of the deep architectonic forms of space and thought."
--Luke Davies
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2057
photos
144
followers
140
following
476% complete
View this month »
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2023 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sticky
,
oct23words
Joan Robillard
ace
How did we ever get along with out these. I even have digital sticky paper on my desktop.
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close