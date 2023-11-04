Sign up
Photo 1754
Tree Creature
The long slender tree in this image makes me think of a tree creature reaching out with extended arms... this creature is sporting a nice tail too... ok... so I am letting my imagination run wild.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
5
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2076
photos
146
followers
140
following
481% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th November 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
table rock state park
Casablanca
ace
Knew that was you before I saw your name! Beautiful shape and colours.
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Really interesting colour distribution through the leaves. Great capture.
November 10th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Delightful light catching the leaves!
November 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
November 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
November 10th, 2023
