Previous
Next
Tree Creature by kvphoto
Photo 1754

Tree Creature

The long slender tree in this image makes me think of a tree creature reaching out with extended arms... this creature is sporting a nice tail too... ok... so I am letting my imagination run wild.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Knew that was you before I saw your name! Beautiful shape and colours.
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Really interesting colour distribution through the leaves. Great capture.
November 10th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Delightful light catching the leaves!
November 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
November 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise