Playing Catch by kvphoto
Playing Catch

"We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing."

--George Bernard Shaw
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
A great quotation and a wonderful capture! Lots of fun! Fav
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. It looks like it’s singing to a microphone!!
November 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing.
November 18th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Oh my! excellent timing
November 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific timing. Stopped mid flight.
November 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice timing and great quote.
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Perfect timing on this great image!
November 18th, 2023  
