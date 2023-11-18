Sign up
Previous
Photo 1770
Playing Catch
"We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing."
--George Bernard Shaw
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
7
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2087
photos
146
followers
140
following
484% complete
View this month »
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th November 2023 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
catch
,
playful
Heather
ace
A great quotation and a wonderful capture! Lots of fun! Fav
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. It looks like it’s singing to a microphone!!
November 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing.
November 18th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Oh my! excellent timing
November 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific timing. Stopped mid flight.
November 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice timing and great quote.
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Perfect timing on this great image!
November 18th, 2023
