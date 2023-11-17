Sign up
Photo 1769
Late Bloomer
The old believe everything, the middle-aged suspect everything, the young know everything.
--Oscar Wilde
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th November 2023 9:18am
bloom
bokeh
rose
late-bloomer
Heather
ace
So pretty with your focus, the colours, your dof! (I like this quote, too!) Fav
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot with this focus.
November 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely focus on the rose bud.
November 18th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fantastic colors
November 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful. fav.
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A lovely picture
November 18th, 2023
