Late Bloomer by kvphoto
Late Bloomer

The old believe everything, the middle-aged suspect everything, the young know everything.

--Oscar Wilde
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
So pretty with your focus, the colours, your dof! (I like this quote, too!) Fav
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot with this focus.
November 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely focus on the rose bud.
November 18th, 2023  
*lynn ace
fantastic colors
November 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful. fav.
November 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely picture
November 18th, 2023  
