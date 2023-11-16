Previous
Day Pack by kvphoto
Photo 1768

Day Pack

I had a nice hike on the Pine Log Creek trail. Most of the leaves are off the trees now and they crunched as I walked over them.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise