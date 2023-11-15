Sign up
Previous
Photo 1767
Fuzzy Grasses
“Nature gives to every time and season some beauties of its own.”
Charles Dickens
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2084
photos
146
followers
140
following
484% complete
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th November 2023 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
autumn
,
fuzzy
,
grasses
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors and bokeh
November 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
One of my favorite fall things!
November 16th, 2023
