Photo 1766
On the Move
"We are part of the earth and it is part of us. The perfumes flowers are our sisters; the deer, the horse, the great eagle: these are our brothers. All things are connected like the blood which unites one's family."
--Chief Seattle
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
leaves
deer
fall
autumn
movement
Heather
ace
So, so beautiful with the deer against the autumn leaves! Big fav!
November 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet with the little one trotting behind.
November 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic
November 13th, 2023
