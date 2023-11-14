Previous
On the Move by kvphoto
Photo 1766

On the Move

"We are part of the earth and it is part of us. The perfumes flowers are our sisters; the deer, the horse, the great eagle: these are our brothers. All things are connected like the blood which unites one's family."

--Chief Seattle
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
So, so beautiful with the deer against the autumn leaves! Big fav!
November 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet with the little one trotting behind.
November 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise