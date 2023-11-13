Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1765
Visitors
These five deer live in the woods between homes in my area. They are in my neighbor's back yard across the street from my home. I feel for these creatures... so many new homes have been constructed that their habitat is being eradicated.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2083
photos
146
followers
140
following
483% complete
View this month »
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th November 2023 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
leaves
,
deer
,
fall
,
autumn
,
lake
Heather
ace
An amazing and beautiful shot! Fav! Such a shame about the deer losing their habitat.
November 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely to see.
November 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 13th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Like the way you captured them on the incline. We are in a similar environment, and with houses on large lots. The deer have become quite accustomed to people and do not spook easily. They seem to have adjusted to the people-azation of their habitat, and they love our gardens.
November 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning scene
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close