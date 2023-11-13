Previous
These five deer live in the woods between homes in my area. They are in my neighbor's back yard across the street from my home. I feel for these creatures... so many new homes have been constructed that their habitat is being eradicated.
KV

January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
An amazing and beautiful shot! Fav! Such a shame about the deer losing their habitat.
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
Bill Ososki ace
Like the way you captured them on the incline. We are in a similar environment, and with houses on large lots. The deer have become quite accustomed to people and do not spook easily. They seem to have adjusted to the people-azation of their habitat, and they love our gardens.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning scene
