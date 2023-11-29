Previous
Ornaments by kvphoto
Photo 1781

Ornaments

“Be cheerful -- the problems that worry us most are those that never arrive.”

—Benjamin Franklin

I had a nice surprise today when I spotted these colorful ornaments floating in a water fountain.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous colours and composition
November 29th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love all the bright shiny colours- very cheerful! Fav
November 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely bright colours!
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise