Previous
Photo 1781
Ornaments
“Be cheerful -- the problems that worry us most are those that never arrive.”
—Benjamin Franklin
I had a nice surprise today when I spotted these colorful ornaments floating in a water fountain.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
3
4
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
290
1781
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th November 2023 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
colorful
,
ornaments
,
cheer
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous colours and composition
November 29th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love all the bright shiny colours- very cheerful! Fav
November 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely bright colours!
November 29th, 2023
