Photo 1788
Headrest
Who knew that turtles make the perfect headrest for baby gators? We are camping at Silver Springs State Park an saw this turtle stacked log on the Silver River while kayaking.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
turtle
,
florida
,
gator
,
silver-river
Corinne C
ace
Lol, this is an awesome picture!
December 9th, 2023
