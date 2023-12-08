Previous
Headrest by kvphoto
Headrest

Who knew that turtles make the perfect headrest for baby gators? We are camping at Silver Springs State Park an saw this turtle stacked log on the Silver River while kayaking.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Corinne C ace
Lol, this is an awesome picture!
December 9th, 2023  
