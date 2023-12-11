Sign up
Photo 1794
Florida
Let be the campsite decorations of our friends Victoria & Fred… their campsite is always a welcoming work of art. To me the palm and flamingo are quintessentially Florida.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2114
photos
145
followers
139
following
491% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2023 6:01pm
Tags
decorations
,
florida
,
campsite
