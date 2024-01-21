Previous
Hightailing It by kvphoto
Photo 1835

Hightailing It

I watched this gallinule walk & hop from lily pad to lily pad across the top of Lake Oakahumpka. To see what one of these looks like from the front take a look at Kate’s photo - @k9photo

https://365project.org/k9photo/365/2024-01-19
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous!
January 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
January 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
January 21st, 2024  
