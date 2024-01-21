Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1835
Hightailing It
I watched this gallinule walk & hop from lily pad to lily pad across the top of Lake Oakahumpka. To see what one of these looks like from the front take a look at Kate’s photo -
@k9photo
https://365project.org/k9photo/365/2024-01-19
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2159
photos
153
followers
144
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
19th January 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hopping
,
gallinule
,
sony-a7rv
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous!
January 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
January 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
January 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close