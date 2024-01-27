Previous
Blending In by kvphoto
Blending In

The yellow-bellied sapsucker blends in so well with the tree trunk...only the top of his bright red head stands out. We had a few minute break in our rainy day today and I was able to get outside and grab a few shots.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow- it really does! I love seeing its red head from this perspective! Fav! (I hope you get some sunshine soon!)
January 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Awesome
January 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 27th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Impressive!!!! Fav! Are these beauties in the same 'family' as woodpeckers?
January 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow if it wasn't for his red cap you wouldn't spot him at all would you.
January 27th, 2024  
