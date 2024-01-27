Sign up
Previous
Photo 1841
Blending In
The yellow-bellied sapsucker blends in so well with the tree trunk...only the top of his bright red head stands out. We had a few minute break in our rainy day today and I was able to get outside and grab a few shots.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
5
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
sony-a7rv
,
yelllow-bellied-sapsucker
Heather
ace
Wow- it really does! I love seeing its red head from this perspective! Fav! (I hope you get some sunshine soon!)
January 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Awesome
January 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 27th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Impressive!!!! Fav! Are these beauties in the same 'family' as woodpeckers?
January 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow if it wasn't for his red cap you wouldn't spot him at all would you.
January 27th, 2024
