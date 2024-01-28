Sign up
Previous
Photo 1842
Blue Jay
This used to be a very common bird at our feeders but now I rarely see them. For more info:
https://www.georgiabackyardnature.com/georgia_backyard_nature/2010/11/bright-blue-jays.html
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
7
8
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2167
photos
154
followers
142
following
504% complete
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
297
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th January 2024 10:06am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
blue-jay
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
A great capture of this beauty! I love that blue! Fav
January 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful pic!
January 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a delightful capture!
January 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture and colour.
January 28th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous creature. I do hope they’re not in decline
January 28th, 2024
KV
ace
@tinley23
I don’t think they are… we’ve had a lot of different woodpeckers and maybe they are more aggressive than the blue jays… but I’ve only seen a few blue jays… glad I got a picture of this one!!!
January 28th, 2024
