Previous
Blue Jay by kvphoto
Photo 1842

Blue Jay

This used to be a very common bird at our feeders but now I rarely see them. For more info: https://www.georgiabackyardnature.com/georgia_backyard_nature/2010/11/bright-blue-jays.html
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great capture of this beauty! I love that blue! Fav
January 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
January 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful pic!
January 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a delightful capture!
January 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture and colour.
January 28th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous creature. I do hope they’re not in decline
January 28th, 2024  
KV ace
@tinley23 I don’t think they are… we’ve had a lot of different woodpeckers and maybe they are more aggressive than the blue jays… but I’ve only seen a few blue jays… glad I got a picture of this one!!!
January 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise